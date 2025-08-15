A popular radio station in Ibadan Fresh FM is reportedly on fire....

A popular radio station in Ibadan Fresh FM is reportedly on fire.

The alert was posted on the official of a media personality in Ibadan Arugbobois, who called on members of the public to spread the news and contact the nearest fire service station for immediate intervention.

The post reads “Fresh FM is currently on fire! We urgently need the Fire Service to respond immediately. Please spread the word and alert the nearest station,”

As of press the time of filing this report, the extent of the fire and possible casualties were yet to be confirmed.

Emergency responders have not released an official statement, but eyewitnesses and social media users continued to share updates calling for swift action to prevent further damage.

Fresh FM, founded by popular musician and broadcaster Yinka Ayefele, is one of the most listened-to radio stations in Ibadan.