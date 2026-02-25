President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Tunji Disu, as the Acting Inspector General of Police. Disu, who is currently the head of the FCID Force Annex Ikoyi in Lagos, succeeds Mr Kayode Egbetokun as the Inspector General of Police. His a...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Tunji Disu, as the Acting Inspector General of Police.

Disu, who is currently the head of the FCID Force Annex Ikoyi in Lagos, succeeds Mr Kayode Egbetokun as the Inspector General of Police.

His appointment followed the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun from the apex office of the nation’s police force.

The immediate past IG tendered his resignation, citing pressing family considerations.

Appointed in June 2023, Egbetokun was serving a four-year term scheduled to conclude in June 2027, in line with the amended provisions of the Police Act.

Disu has extensive operational and intelligence experience as a police Officer serving in several parts of the Country.

He was also a former Head of the Lagos State Government’s Internal Security arm known as Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Several concerns were raised on social media regarding his appointment while holding the rank of AIG, as it effectively bypassed eight more senior DIGs currently in office.

Critics argued that the move disrupted the traditional hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force.

Until his appointment, Disu was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, a position he assumed in February 2026.

In Nigeria, it is an established practice for senior police officers to retire when a junior colleague in the hierarchy is appointed Inspector-General of Police.

Nigeria has witnessed several incidents where high-ranking officers in the Army, Air Force, and Navy have bowed out of service following the appointment of their subordinates as Force Chiefs.

Although not legally mandatory, this tradition reflects the Force’s deep-seated respect for seniority and its commitment to maintaining organisational stability.

This tradition, rooted in military hierarchy, often necessitates the simultaneous retirement of numerous generals and senior officers to preserve the sanctity of the chain of command.

In this report, TVC News identifies the eight senior DIGs whose mandatory retirements are necessary for AIG Tunji Disu to assume full leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

Frank Mba

Frank Mba began his policing career as an Inspector and steadily rose through the ranks. In 1999, he was promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police, followed by Deputy Superintendent of Police in 2003. He was promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP) in 2008, Chief Superintendent of Police in 2012, Assistant Commissioner of Police in 2014, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in 2018, and Commissioner of Police in December 2020. In March 2023, he was decorated as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

He is a three-time National Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force and has received the UN Medal for his service as a member of the Nigeria Police Contingent to the United Nations Mission in Liberia from 2006 to 2007.

Mohammed Gumel

Mohammed Gumel assumed duty as the 4th Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Department at the Force Headquarters in Abuja in late December 2025/early January 2026. He is a seasoned officer, known for community policing.

The Force Intelligence Department is the apex intelligence-gathering arm of the Nigeria Police Force. He formerly served as a Commissioner of Police and was notably recognised as the best Community Policing Advocate of the Year (2024). He holds the FIPMA (Fellow, Institute of Professional Managers and Administrators) and psc (Police Staff College) designations.

Adebola Hamzat

Adebola Hamzat currently serves as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Logistics and Supply of the Nigeria Police Force. He was appointed and decorated as a Deputy Inspector-General of Police in March 2025.

As the head of the Department of Logistics and Supply, he oversees the technical, administrative, and logistical needs of the entire Nigeria Police Force, including procurement, works, housing, and the Force Quarter-Master.

Previous Roles: Before his elevation to DIG, he served as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Yenagoa (covering Bayelsa and Rivers States). He was also the Commissioner of Police for Oyo State and the former AIG in charge of the Counter Terrorism Unit. He is an indigene of Ifelodun L.G.A of Kwara State.

Yahaya Abubakar

Yahaya Abubakar is a senior Deputy Inspector-General of Police in the Nigeria Police Force who most recently served as the Head of the Department of Finance and Administration at Police Force Headquarters, Abuja. He was appointed to lead the Department of Finance and Administration, which oversees the financial management, budgeting, human resources, and administrative processes of the Force.

DIG Abubakar was appointed to the position following his promotion by the Police Service Commission in 2024, having previously served in senior roles such as Assistant Inspector-General and Zone Commander.

Basil Idegwu

Basil Idegwu was appointed to lead the Department of Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters in Abuja as of March 2025. He is responsible for strategic planning, policy formulation, and enhancing the Force’s operational efficiency.

He holds a PhD in Peace and Security Studies. Idegwu heads a key department focused on ensuring standards, uniformity, and modernisation in policing services.

Bzigu Kwazhi

Bzigu Kwazhi is a senior officer in the Nigeria Police Force, currently serving as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations.

He is responsible for leading, coordinating, and implementing operational activities, crime prevention strategies, and maintaining law and order across Nigeria. As the head of the Department of Operations, he manages tactical operations, joint security operations (with the military), and policies for controlling incidents like riots, disasters, and elections.

In 2025, he has been actively involved in high-level security assessments, including leading operations to restore peace in Plateau State and Adamawa State. He is a seasoned officer with extensive field experience, having previously served as the Commissioner of Police in both Osun and Akwa Ibom states.