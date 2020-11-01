French anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating a knife attack at a church in the Mediterranean city of Nice where an attacker allegedly killed three people, slitting the throat of at least one, and injured several others.

A French police source said two more men have been arrested in connection with the incident bringing the number of people in custody to six as investigators look at the suspected assailant’s last known contacts.

French President Emmanuel Macron described Thursday’s stabbing, as an “Islamist terrorist attack”

The assailant, who was shot and wounded by police, was identified as Brahim Aouissaoui, a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant who arrived in Italy in late September and later travelled to France.

The suspected attacker, was shot by police and is now in critical condition in hospital.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi, told newsmen that the suspected attacker cried “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest)’ over and over, even after he was injured.”

“The meaning of his gesture left no doubt.”

The killings mark the third attack since the opening in September of a terrorism trial in the January 2015 killings at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket over caricatures depicting Prophet Mohammad.