According to accounts from the Red Cross Society of Nigeria, a horrific canoe accident occurred on the Yauri town market river bank, leaving four persons dead and several more rescued from the water.

According to Nafiu Nuhu, Disaster Management team leader at the Red Cross Society of Nigeria’s Yauri region, the disaster occurred when the boat flooded, resulting in a drowning.

“Some of the victims were rescued from the submerging/drowning accident with the assistance of our great members from the Red Cross Society of Nigeria and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and community people,” Nuhu told the press.

The Red Cross Society of Nigeria, in partnership with NIWA and community members, responded immediately to the tragedy, offering emergency aid to individuals who were affected.

On Tuesday, three bodies were rescued from the water and transported to the village of Hikiya, located across the Yauri river.

The Red Cross Society of Nigeria’s executive members oversaw the rescue efforts, while community members collaborated with the Red Cross and NIWA to respond to the crisis and locate the missing bodies.