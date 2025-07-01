The Akwa Ibom State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has cleared four aspirants for the chairmanship position of the union.

The cleared aspirants Nsibiet John, Esther Effiong, Nene Albert and Effiong Edet Okon.

Nsibiet John, a seasoned journalist with about 2 decades of practice under his belt is the Publisher/Editor of The Ink, one of the leading newspapers in the state. He is the immediate past Chairman of the Federated Chapel of the union.

Esther Effiong is the immediate past Chairman of the Information Chapel of the NUJ while Effiong Edet Okon a.k.a Sly De Monk served as her successor in the chapel.

Nene Affia, formerly Nene Albert is an ex-Vice Chairman of the Union. She deputized Elder Patrick Albert in the state council of the union. She is an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Information.

The NUJ is holding its election on August 2, 2025 when the tenure of the current exco led by Comrade Amos Etuk will elapse.