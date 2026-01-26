Former Deputy Governor of the State and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16, 2024 Governorship Election, Agboola Ajayi, is set to return the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State....

He is expected to return to the APC at Apoi Ward 2, Kiribo, in Ese Odo Local Government Area.

Mr. Ajayi will be officially received into the APC on behalf of the Executive Governor and Leader of the party in Ondo State, His Excellency, Hon. (Dr.) Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative and Party Affairs, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde.

Today’s event is the first phase of activities leading to the grand reception scheduled for Akure, where the former Deputy will be formally welcomed into the APC before a gathering of party faithful and stakeholders.

This development is a strong testament to the growing appeal, internal cohesion, and purposeful leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.