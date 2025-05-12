A Former minister of Police affairs, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade(Rtd) has reportedly died in Lagos.

He was born on November 30, 1954 and reportedly died in the early hours of Monday May 12, 2025 at the age of 70.

According to a family source, the Ipoti Ekiti born retired military officer and politician slumped and died in Lagos, while playing lawn tennis.

The source added that Olubolade was rushed to a nearby health facility but couldn’t survive it.

Olubolade, a former military administrator of Bayelsa State (1997-1998) was appointed by former president Goodluck Jonathan as minister for special duties in 2010 and later moved to the police affairs ministry in 2011.

An official message is still being awaited by his family or the Ekiti State Government.