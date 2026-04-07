Former Oyo Central Senator and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ayoade Adeseun, has stepped down from his traditional title as Mayegun of Ogbomosoland, following his suspension by Ghandi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomoso. Speaking to journalists at his Ogbomoso residence, Adeseun said there was no need for the monarch to…...

Former Oyo Central Senator and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ayoade Adeseun, has stepped down from his traditional title as Mayegun of Ogbomosoland, following his suspension by Ghandi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomoso.

Speaking to journalists at his Ogbomoso residence, Adeseun said there was no need for the monarch to reverse the suspension, describing his decision as a personal choice in response to what he called the Soun’s “high-handedness.”

The suspension, formalised in a letter dated 23rd March 2026 and signed by palace secretary Toyin Ajamu, accused Adeseun of “insubordination, disregard for authority, and persistent disrespect to the throne,” citing the action as necessary to uphold the dignity of the traditional institution.

Reacting, Adeseun rejected the palace’s claims, accusing the monarch of pursuing policies that could sow division in Ogbomosoland.

He alleged attempts to introduce religious tensions, insisting that Christians and Muslims had historically coexisted peacefully before the Soun’s reign.

He also referenced an ongoing legal dispute involving the Chief Imam Ayilara, urging the palace to respect the judicial process.

“Let the court determine the matter in accordance with the rule of law,” he said.

Adeseun, who served in the Nigerian Senate from 2011 to 2015, insisted that stepping down was necessary to preserve unity and prevent further discord in the community.