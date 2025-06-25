A former Governor of Kwara State and one time minister of communications, Chief Cornelius Adebayo, is dead.

He was 84.

Born on February 24, 1941, in Igbaja in the present day Ifelodun local government area of the state, Chief Adebayo died in the early hours of Wednesday.

The late Adebayo was elected as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria running for the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in 1979.

He became the governor of Kwara state In 1983 and later became a minister under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In a condolence message, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commiserated with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the demise of former Governor Cornelius Adebayo.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari, in a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Press Secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Arowona, described the late C.O. Adebayo as an administrator par excellence and elderstatesman.

He noted that the deceased contributed his quotas to the development of the state within his short tenure in office as the Kwara State Governor before the military took over power in 1983.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari condoled the immediate and extended family members of the late Governor, government and people of Kwara State, his friends and political associates over the incident.

The Emir therefore prayed God to repose his soul and give the family the faith to bear the irreplaceable loss.