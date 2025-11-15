Former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Reliable APC sources confirm that key party leaders are working to finalise arrangements ahead of a formal defection ceremony scheduled for November 17, 202...

Former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reliable APC sources confirm that key party leaders are working to finalise arrangements ahead of a formal defection ceremony scheduled for November 17, 2025, at the Muhammadu Buhari Square, Lokoja.

Captain Wada served as the third civilian Governor of Kogi State from January 2012 to January 27, 2016.

He won the December 2011 governorship election, succeeding Ibrahim Idris, and was later succeeded by Yahaya Bello.