A former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has reportedly died at age 80 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. According to Reuters, a source within Odinga’s office revealed the information without disclosing the details or circumstances surrounding his sudden demise. An Indian new...

A former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, has reportedly died at age 80 after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, a source within Odinga’s office revealed the information without disclosing the details or circumstances surrounding his sudden demise.

An Indian newspaper, Mathrubhumi, earlier reported that Odinga, who was undergoing treatment in the southern Indian city of Kochi, suffered a cardiac arrest on Wednesday and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As opposition leader, Odinga lost all five of his presidential campaigns, with two of the votes leading to chaotic bouts of bloodletting and recrimination a decade apart.