The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the release of Ngozi Ogbu, a former member representing Okigwe State Constituency and a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was abducted by gunmen over the weekend....

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the release of Ngozi Ogbu, a former member representing Okigwe State Constituency and a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was abducted by gunmen over the weekend.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, the former legislator was released by his captors on Wednesday night.

However, the police did not disclose whether a ransom was paid to secure his release.

The police assured that investigations are ongoing and that efforts are being intensified, in collaboration with other security agencies, to apprehend those responsible for the kidnapping and bring them to justice.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the Imo State Police Command also urged residents to remain calm and security-conscious, assuring the public of its continued efforts to improve peace and security across the State.