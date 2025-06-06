Nigeria’s former Chief Justice of the federation, Mohammed Lawal Uwais is dead.

He died at the age of 89.

Mohammed Uwais served as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 to 2006.

He was widely respected for his steadfast commitment to judicial reform and the protection of judicial independence throughout his tenure.

The family confirmed his death in a brief statement as Funeral rites is scheduled to take place immediately after Juma’at prayers today at the National Mosque in Abuja.

