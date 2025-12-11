A Former governor of Anambra State, Senator Chris Ngige has been reportedly arrested in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory....

It was gathered that Ngige was picked by armed security operatives from his house on Justice Mohammed Bello Road in Abuja.

Details of his arrest are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

The reason for his arrest and the particular security agency behind his arrest is yet to be known.

No security agency has issued statement on the reported operation.

Earlier reports claimed that the former governor and minister of Labour and Employment under then late President Muhammadu Buhari was kidnapped in Abuja

But a source close to the Senator, denied the abduction claim, disclosing that it was an arrest by a security Operative.

Ngige’s arrest came days after his convoy was attacked in Anambra State.

A police officer was shot during the attack, with many others sustaining injury.

Ngige was not in the vehicle when his convoy was attacked and no arrest has since been made after the incident.

As a sitting governor, Ngige was also abducted by certain political forces in 2003.