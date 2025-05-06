The wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress is gaining momentum across Nigeria, with Niger State now in the spotlight.

Former gubernatorial candidate of ADC led dozens of his supporters to join the All Progressives Congress.

Political analysts suggest Bwari’s defection may be strategic, with speculation rife that he could be offered the position of Deputy Governor who reports say is not in good terms with the governor.

Also joining the APC is former PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Sani Kutigi. He attributed his defection to the developmental strides recorded under Governor Umaru Bago’s administration.

APC executives in the state say the recent wave of defections is a sign of the party’s growing strength.

But while the ruling party celebrates new entrants, concerns are brewing over alleged tensions within the State’s leadership.

Some newspapers have reported plans for Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba to resign over claims of marginalisation and exclusion from local political decisions in his constituency referencing the local government chairmanship consensus candidacy where his preferred candidate was not selected.

Governor Umaru Bago, however, dismissed the reports during a Workers’ Day event, calling them baseless.

Still, political watchers say the deputy governor’s matter may not be completely settled, especially with the latest developments.