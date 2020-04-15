Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, who tested positive for coronavirus, has left hospital.

He was discharged Wednesday after testing negative for the virus.

The Belgium international had been in hospital receiving treatment for three weeks in China after being diagnosed on 22 March.

Chinese media reports said Fellaini was in isolation at Jinan hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases.

During his stay, he posted videos of himself doing fitness work on social media.

Fellaini moved to China in 2019 after 11 seasons in England with United and Everton.