The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy (FMACTCE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Futuretech to promote Nigeria’s cultural products and creative talent globally through the ‘Destination 2030; Nigeria Everywhere’ initiative.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive collaboration framework focusing on strategic planning, global communications and creative leadership including stakeholder engagement and events activation.

Under the agreement, Futuretech will serve as the brand custodian for the Destination 2030; Nigeria Everywhere initiative, ensuring consistency in messaging and brand integrity across all platforms.

At the MOU signing, the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, highlighted the significance of the partnership for Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts.

“This is indeed a full circle moment, as Futuretech has been an integral part of the FMACTCE’s evolution and has played a crucial role in streamlining our core strategic framework. Nigeria’s soft power is extraordinary, and together, we have a tremendous opportunity to leverage this power to reposition our nation globally. Through this collaboration, we will connect with the global audiences inviting them to rediscover our diverse heritage.

“Mr President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR recognises that with Nigeria’s vibrant young population, job creation is paramount, and the vast majority of these opportunities lie within the creative industry. Destination 2030; Nigeria Everywhere is our vehicle to share our creative and cultural products with the world while creating sustainable economic opportunities for our people.

“Leveraging Futuretech’s expertise, we will continue to deploy a cohesive national narrative that celebrates our culture and creativity while presenting a unified brand to international audiences,” the minister added.

Country Manager of Futuretech , Itohan Izugbokwe expressed enthusiasm about the partnership.

“We are delighted to be part of this ambitious and transformative journey. By combining Futuretech’s innovative approach to brand building and strategic communications with the Ministry’s vision and reach, we are creating a powerful platform to showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and creative talents to the world.

“We are committed to positioning and amplifying Destination 2030, Nigeria Everywhere as Nigeria’s cultural soft power and tourism brand, projecting Nigerian culture and creativity to the world”.

The Ministry will provide institutional support to enhance promotional efforts and international outreach, leveraging its governmental influence to ensure alignment with national objectives and access to key diplomatic channels. Additionally, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy will provide official endorsements and support to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.

Futuretech’s Frontline Advisory and Strategic Communications business; Futuretech The Practice works with private and public sectors to address complex, business-critical issues that require diverse cross-discipline expertise and strategic communications expertise.

Destination 2030; Nigeria Everywhere, an initiative of the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy is Nigeria’s cultural soft power and tourism brand, projecting Nigerian culture and creativity to the world.