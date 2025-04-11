The 2025 Annual Flood Outlook identifies 1,249 communities in high flood risk areas, and 2,187 in moderate flood risk areas across various states.

At the public presentation of the Annual Flood Outlook in Abuja, Minister of Water Resources Joseph Utsev emphasised the importance of flood management and community preparedness.

The Federal Government is harnessing the power of local knowledge and technology through innovative community-based forecasting initiatives.

These programs are designed to improve preparedness and response strategies for flooding, a growing concern as climate change intensifies weather patterns.

A total of 31 states have been identified as high flood risks areas.

The Minister of Water Resources, Joseph Utsev says it is crucial for communities within these regions to take proactive measures.

The Hydrological agency saddled with the responsibility of forecast, has come up with interventions for reducing the impact of flood disaster on most vulnerable communities.

It noted that collaboration is vital in these efforts, and ensuring that information from community observers are integrated into official response emergency plan.

With the climate crisis already a reality, the focus on community-based initiatives reflects a shift towards empowering residents to take control of their safety and future.

As the 2025 flood season approaches, stakeholders believe these grassroots efforts may well become the blueprint for successful disaster preparedness in an era of increasing unpredictability.