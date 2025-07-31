In the wake of devastating floods that recently struck Adamawa State, displacing thousands and destroying homes, relief efforts have been initiated by various organizations, These efforts aim to provide essential aid to affected....

In the wake of devastating floods that recently struck Adamawa State, displacing thousands and destroying homes, relief efforts have been initiated by various organizations, These efforts aim to provide essential aid to affected.

However, reports have emerged alleging discrimination and corruption in the distribution of relief materials.

Some community members claim that aid is being unfairly distributed to thoses not affected my the flood with certain neglected.

Some victims of the Flood who spoke to TVC News says the cant camp in at the for the fear of others taking advantage of the flood disaster to loot property

Despite these efforts, the recent allegations highlight ongoing challenges in disaster response and the need for continued vigilance to ensure that aid reaches the intended beneficiaries