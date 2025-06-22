Ogun State Government has urged residents not to panic over the flash floods currently affecting parts of the state, describing it as a natural and predictable occurrence during the rainy season.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya, residents were advised to remain calm and strictly follow safety guidelines aimed at protecting lives and property.

Dr. Oresanya cautioned against crossing flooded areas, especially during heavy downpours, urging motorists and pedestrians to wait until the water subsides, usually within one to two hours. He also advised residents to stay indoors during rainfall and ensure that all obstructions along drainage channels are cleared.

With heavier rains expected over the next three weeks, the Commissioner called on citizens to contact the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) or local flood response teams in case of emergencies. Community Development Associations (CDAs), he said, have also been mobilized as first responders to help manage flood-related incidents at the grassroots.