Residents are counting losses and demanding urgent intervention after days of relentless flash floods wreaked havoc across communities in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The disaster which followed three consecutive days of unceasing rainfall, destroyed numerous houses and farmlands, leaving many families displaced and without shelter.

Residents who spoke to TVC News said rising waters from overflowing streams and brooks inundated settlements, sweeping through homes and farmlands with devastating impact.

Iyah and Aiyeteju communities were among the worst affected, as the persistent rainfall caused severe flooding that residents say they have not witnessed in years.

The flooding is however in wide contrast to widely reported submerging of over 500 houses in Kabba.