The Lagos State Government has attributed the flash flooding currently affecting parts of the city to elevated tidal levels from the Atlantic Ocean and the Lagos Lagoon.

In a public advisory, the government explained that the phenomenon, known as “lock up”, occurs when high tides temporarily prevent rainwater from flowing into the sea, causing stormwater to back up and flood low-lying areas.

Authorities assured residents that the situation is temporary, noting that floodwaters will recede naturally within one to two hours after rainfall ends, once tidal levels subside.

The government appealed for calm and urged residents to avoid panic, adding that emergency response and drainage maintenance teams are actively monitoring the situation across affected areas.

Officials also issued a strong reminder against indiscriminate waste disposal into drains and gutters, warning that such behaviour exacerbates flooding by obstructing water flow.

“Proper waste disposal is a civic responsibility we must all uphold to ensure a flood-resilient Lagos,” the statement read.