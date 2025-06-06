Five men have been arrested and remanded in Kirikiri Prison for illegally dumping refuse into a canal.

The move is part of efforts to enforce the state’s environmental laws and keep Lagos clean.

In a statement by the spokesman of the Lagos ministry of environment, Kunle Adesina the suspects were caught along the Igando-Iba Road Link Bridge while attempting to dump refuse from a lorry into the canal.

Officials from the Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI, in collaboration with security operatives, swooped in and made the arrest.

He said the suspects were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Oshodi and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Facility.

The court has adjourned the case till July 9.

The accused include Quassim Jamiu, 44, and Ayo Jamiu, 18, both from Kwara State… Alexander Innocent, 40, from Akwa Ibom… Oparinde Taiwo, 55, from Ogun and Moses Adelowokan, 76, from Osun State.

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, says the state will ensure full prosecution to serve as a deterrent to others. He warned that illegal waste dumping carries a penalty of up to three months in jail or a fine of 250,000 naira.

He also reminded residents that PSP waste operators are available in all wards across Lagos to handle waste collection for a standard fee.