Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on citizens to build inclusive and compassionate communities that support refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), as the world marks World Refugee Day 2025.

In a message released on Thursday, 20 June, to commemorate the global event themed “Community as a Superpower,” the First Lady highlighted the transformative role communities can play in offering hope and healing to vulnerable populations.

“Refugees around the world have demonstrated remarkable resilience,” she said. “But it is often the kindness of neighbours, the open arms of strangers, and the unity of communities that turn survival into hope, and hope into healing.”

Senator Tinubu urged Nigerians to not only welcome refugees and IDPs but also to fully embrace and support them, stressing the importance of integration and mutual responsibility.

“Once supported, they should reciprocate by being law-abiding and contributing meaningfully to their host communities,” she added.

The First Lady concluded her message by reaffirming the power of community in fostering strength and resilience, stating: “Together, as a community, we are stronger.”

World Refugee Day is observed globally every 20 June to honour the courage, strength, and contributions of millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict or persecution.