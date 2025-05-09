Nigeria’s first lady, Oluremi Tinubu has launched an agricultural support scheme in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The program is set to empower women and youths across the state with agricultural support, training and funds.

The Renewed Hope Initiative of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has over the years focused on empowering vulnerable groups and addressing various challenges of citizens of the country.

The training tends to increase advocacy on diverse farming methods, packaging of end products and value chain addition.

It also seeks to ensure food security, strengthen the agricultural sector and promote sustainable farming practices.

Some of the topics discussed during the training include weed control, crop harvesting, seed selection and importance of seed crop production.