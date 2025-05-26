First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has presented a N25 million grant to 15-year-old autistic artist, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo Okeke, in recognition of his extraordinary accomplishment in setting a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest art canvas.

Kanyeyachukwu earned the prestigious record in November 2024 after creating a massive 12,304-square-meter painting that prominently featured a multi-coloured autism awareness ribbon surrounded by emojis—symbolizing diversity, emotion, and inclusivity.

At a special reception held at the First Lady’s office in the Presidential Villa on Monday, Senator Tinubu described the teenager’s artistic milestone as an “inspiring triumph of talent and determination.” She noted that the N25 million grant should go toward supporting Kanyeyachukwu’s education and future development.

“I read about this remarkable young man and invited him here,” the First Lady said. “I commend his parents for their unwavering love and dedication. Many children with unique talents also face mental health challenges. As a mother and advocate, I’ve written a book to promote autism awareness. This is a moment to celebrate excellence and raise awareness.”

Senator Tinubu encouraged parents of children with special needs to identify and nurture their children’s strengths, stressing that each child has unique gifts that can flourish when supported.

“With Children’s Day just around the corner, today is a fitting occasion to honour Kanye’s brilliance and resilience,” she added.

Representing the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammed, praised the First Lady for her consistent support for youth and the creative sector.

“Kanye’s record-breaking achievement is not just a personal triumph—it’s a beacon of hope for many young Nigerians,” Dr. Muhammed said. “His story proves what is possible when talent is recognized and supported.”

The event also highlighted the First Lady’s broader efforts through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which focuses on empowering women and youth across Nigeria. The initiative has launched various programs aimed at identifying, encouraging, and developing young talents.

During the ceremony, Senator Tinubu presented Kanyeyachukwu with a symbolic cheque and several gifts. In return, the young artist gifted her one of his paintings and a copy of his Guinness World Record certificate.