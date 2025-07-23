First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has commended the Super Falcons of Nigeria for defeating the Bayana Bayana of South Africa to reach the Women African Cup Of Nations Final in Morocco....

In a personally signed message to the Falcons, She said the team have once again demonstrated to the world the strength, courage, and brilliance of Nigerian women.

She added that the passion, discipline, and unity on the pitch by the Falcons are a shining example to young girls everywhere across Nigeria that no dream is beyond reach.

The win according to her is more than a ticket to the finals — it is a powerful reminder of what Nigerians can accomplish when we believe in ourselves and stand together as one.

She told the team that She is eagerly looking forward to seeing them lift the trophy, by the grace of God to complete what the Nigerian Football Federation has tagged Mission X for the Roman numeral 10 as the tenth time Nigeria is seeking to win the trophy.