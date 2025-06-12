The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for accelerated efforts to eliminate child labour across the country, urging stakeholders to protect the rights and futures of Nigerian children.

In a message marking the 2025 World Day Against Child Labour, observed on 12 June, Senator Tinubu described child labour as a grave injustice that robs children of their dreams and opportunities.

“It is unacceptable that children are still forced to work instead of going to school, pursuing their dreams, and learning how to grow into productive members of society,” she said.

With the theme for this year’s observance being “Let’s Speed Up Efforts! End Child Labour!”, the First Lady emphasised the need to strengthen laws, support families, and invest in quality education for every child.

She urged Nigerians to work together in building a nation where every child can thrive and reach their full potential.

“God bless our precious children,” she concluded.