A fire outbreak aboard the cargo vessel CHANG MIN (IMO 9622801) berthed at ENL Terminal, Apapa Port, was swiftly brought under control on Tuesday evening following a coordinated emergency response led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

In a preliminary incident report, LASEMA confirmed that the blaze, which broke out around 5:55 p.m., occurred during unloading operations. The vessel was laden with highly combustible cargo, including compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks, tyres, wooden products and other materials.

The agency said emergency responders from its Cobra Base in Onipanu were immediately activated, alongside other relevant units, including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Fire Unit, and the ENL Consortium fire crew.