A fire outbreak aboard the cargo vessel CHANG MIN (IMO 9622801) berthed at ENL Terminal, Apapa Port, was swiftly brought under control on Tuesday evening following a coordinated emergency response led by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).
In a preliminary incident report, LASEMA confirmed that the blaze, which broke out around 5:55 p.m., occurred during unloading operations. The vessel was laden with highly combustible cargo, including compressed natural gas (CNG) trucks, tyres, wooden products and other materials.
The agency said emergency responders from its Cobra Base in Onipanu were immediately activated, alongside other relevant units, including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Fire Unit, and the ENL Consortium fire crew.
Upon arrival, the fire was observed within Section Two of the cargo hold. Although the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, officials suspect it originated at the point of cargo discharge.
Fortunately, no casualties were recorded. All crew members and personnel on board were safely accounted for.
LASEMA detailed a multi-step strategy used to combat the inferno:
-
A debrief session with the ship’s crew was held to gather critical information for emergency response planning.
-
Responders shut the affected cargo compartment to restrict oxygen supply and prevent further spread.
-
A coordinated firefighting plan was established, prioritising the safety of personnel and the prevention of secondary incidents.
-
The cargo hold was later reopened under controlled conditions to allow firefighters access to extinguish the flames.
The fire has since been fully extinguished, and recovery operations have been concluded.
LASEMA commended all collaborating agencies for their swift response, which ensured the protection of lives, cargo, and critical port infrastructure.
Leave a Reply