Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for rescuing two Catholic priests kidnapped in Numan.

The Governor acknowledged the DSS’s gallant efforts in rescuing the victims without paying any ransom.

Mr fintiri in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Humwashi Wonosikou expressed gratitude to the DSS Director General and the Adamawa State Command for their successful operation.

He however assured that his administration will continue to prioritize the security of lives and property, making it difficult for criminals to operate.

“We will not spare anybody found wanting no matter who you are.” he said

He commended the prompt response of DSS operatives, which led to the rescue of Rev. Fathers Matthew David Dusami and Abraham Samman, and the arrest of three suspects including Mr Tahamado Jonathan Damien, a Church member.

The Governor emphasized the importance of intelligence sharing and cooperation with other law enforcement agencies.

He believes efforts by the DSS, Police, the Armed Forces and others will give investors and residents the confidence to live and invest in the state, as peace and security are key to socio-economic development.

The victims were abducted from their residence at a convent in Gweda Mallam, Numan Local Government Area in February, 2025.

