A Finnish court has sentenced Simon Ekpa to six years in prison after finding him guilty of terrorism-related offences, aggravated tax fraud, and breaches of the Attorneys Act.

The court ruled that between 2021 and 2024, Ekpa provided armed groups in Nigeria’s southeast with weapons, explosives, and ammunition through his network, in pursuit of Biafra’s independence by unlawful means.

His actions were deemed participation in a terrorist group and public incitement to commit crimes with terrorist intent.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that Ekpa used social media and online platforms to incite violence in the region, directly linking his campaigns to unrest in the southeast.

In addition to the terrorism charges, the court held him liable for serious financial misconduct, including tax fraud, which further undermined his legal standing.

The ruling marks a significant step in curbing activities associated with Ekpa and his organisation, with the six-year sentence reflecting both the gravity of the crimes and their destabilising impact on Nigeria’s security.