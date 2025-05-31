Biafra activist and self acclaimed IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa has appeared before the Päijät-Häme District Court in Finland as the country’s government commenced his terrorism trial.

In November 2024, the Finnish government arrested Mr Ekpa on suspicion of terror-related activities, including incitement to violence and terrorism financing.

He was accused of using social media to incite violence and causing unrest in the South-east region, as part of his secessionist agitation for Biafra.

According to the prosecutors who are demanding a six-year prison sentence for Mr. Ekpa, his activities may constitute terrorism under Finnish law.

During interrogations, Mr. Ekpa denied ordering weapons for pro-Biafra groups and other allegations against him.