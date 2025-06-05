Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court, Lagos on Thursday sentenced nine Chinese Nationals including two females to one year imprisonment and a fine of one million naira each, upon their conviction for Economic sabotage and financial terrorism.

The defendants are; . Zhao Xiang Hui, Liu Hai Rong, Liu Gang, Du JI Geng Li Dong, Huang Bo, Xhiong Zhen, Lai Rui Feng and Deng Wei Qiang

This latest set of convicted foreigners form part of the over 700 persons arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes commission, last December, 2024 at a six- floor building in the Oyin Jolayemi area of Victoria Island, Lagos.

When the matter came up for trial, EFCC’s counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa informed the court that the defendants had opted for plea bargain arrangements which the Commission found worthy.

Defence counsel, Folarin Damela also confirmed the EFCC’s position and urged the court to accept the plea bargain.

Consequently, the charge was read out to the defendants, which they pleaded guilty to. They also admitted that they freely consented to and signed the plea bargain agreement .

According to Justice Osiagor, the defendants are sentenced in line with the plea bargaining agreement to one year imprisonment each, commencing from the 10th of December, 2024.

The court also ordered that upon the completion of the prison term, the Nigerian Immigration Service shall repatriate the convicts to their country of origin.

The judge also ordered that all the items found on the convicts including furniture, computer gadgets, laptops should be forfeited to the Federal Government.