FIFA set to expel Russia from World Cup over invasion of Ukraine

FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, is ready to kick Russia out of the World Cup owing to its invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple news outlets on Monday.

The penalty would prevent the country from playing Poland in a World Cup play-off semi-final next month, barring an implausible change of course in the Russian invasion.

According to FIFA, the national team will no longer be permitted to use the Russian flag or anthem, and will instead be required to play under the name of its football body, the Football Union of Russia (RFU).

Furthermore, Russia’s national team will be barred from playing any games on home soil, with all home games to be held in neutral grounds. Alternatives have been suggested, including stadiums in pro-Russian countries like Belarus and Serbia.

Prior to FIFA’s announcement, dozens of football associations around Europe, including the English, Polish, Irish, and Czech, have previously stated that they will not play any matches against the Russian national side.

FIFA was also chastised for failing to mention Belarus, which has openly aided Russia in the conflict.

However, regardless of FIFA’s ruling, it is more doubtful that these matches will be played, as all three countries’ football associations have announced a boycott of matches against Russia.

The EuroLeague has also suspended all three Russian clubs competing in the competition (CSKA Moscow, UNICS Kazan, and Zenit St. Petersburg), as well as one team competing in the EuroCup (Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar).