A delegation from the Federal Government of Nigeria has visited the Dantata family in the holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, to offer condolences and participate in funeral rites for the late elder statesman and business icon, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

Alhaji Dantata passed away on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the age of 94. Following his wishes, he will be buried in Madinah on Tuesday.

The delegation, which departed Nigeria late Sunday and arrived in Madinah early Monday, was led by the Minister of Defence and former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata.

Also part of the delegation were prominent Islamic clerics, including Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, and Khalifa Abdullahi Muhammad, the Imam of Dantata Mosque in Abuja.

The delegation was received by Alhaji Mustapha Junaid and other family members, including the deceased’s wives, children, and grandchildren, who expressed appreciation for the government’s condolence visit.

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, delivered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s message of condolence. “The demise of Baba Aminu deeply touches President Tinubu. He prays that Allah grants him Aljannah Firdaus and gives the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

The Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Ibrahim Moddibbo, Consular General, Ambassador Muazam Ibrahim Nayaya, Defence Attaché, Major General Adamu Hassan, were also part of the delegation.

Islamic clerics offered prayers for the late Alhaji Aminu Dantata.