In line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring food sufficiency, the management of the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority has reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing food security across the nation.

The newly appointed Managing Director of BORBDA has assured Nigerians of the agency’s readiness to implement strategic measures aimed at reducing food prices.

He emphasized the need for cooperation from host communities where the various basin projects are located, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving this goal.

Speaking shortly after assuming office, the MD highlighted that he and his team are committed to working diligently to fulfill the agency’s mandate.

He also extended an open invitation to investors in the agribusiness sector to seize the opportunities the new management intends to create.