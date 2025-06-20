The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has formally assumed control of the Agadagba Skill Acquisition Centre in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, in a move aimed at expanding youth empowerment and vocational training across Nigeria.

At a handover ceremony held in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, announced plans to transform the centre into a National Youth Camp. The facility, he said, will be upgraded to offer a comprehensive suite of programmes including leadership development, digital skills, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, and community service.

“This facility will become a hub for youth across the South West and the Niger Delta, especially for those in underrepresented communities who deserve equitable access to national development opportunities,” Olawande said.

He assured traditional leaders, young people, and the host community that the Centre would be used transparently and for its intended purpose. He also revealed plans to modernise training programmes, improve infrastructure, and deploy skilled professionals to ensure effective service delivery.

The minister expressed appreciation to the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, for facilitating the handover, calling it a model of effective inter-ministerial collaboration.

“This collaboration shows the strength of working together toward inclusive growth, national unity, and youth empowerment. We’re determined to make the Agadagba National Youth Camp a model for others,” Olawande added.

In his remarks, Engr. Momoh reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to youth-centred initiatives and urged the Ministry to develop the Centre into a thriving hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. He also noted the expected involvement of development partners, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in supporting the Centre’s operations.

The takeover aligns with the Federal Government’s broader agenda to provide Nigerian youth—particularly those in remote and riverine areas—with the tools and opportunities needed for self-reliance and meaningful contribution to national development.