The federal government has declared strong support for the upcoming nationwide Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign in October 2025, promising thorough communication and advocacy support to ensure its success.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this commitment while receiving a team from the Centre for Well-Being and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS) in his office.

The Minister praised the group for its commitment to public health and child welfare and assured them of the Ministry’s active participation in raising public awareness.

He stressed the Ministry’s responsibility in supporting essential health programs and promised partnership with agencies such as the National Orientation Agency and government-owned media outlets to educate citizens about rubella and the need of immunization.

“This Ministry is here to amplify initiatives like yours,” Idris said. “We’ll work hand in hand with your team to ensure the public is well educated about rubella, which, although lesser-known than measles, poses serious risks.”

The Minister described C-WINS’ presentation as both emotional and enlightening, admitting that like many Nigerians, he had not fully understood the severe consequences of rubella.

“It is heartbreaking to learn that children can be born with blindness, deafness, or heart defects due to maternal rubella infection. This is a national tragedy we must work to prevent,” he stated.

He reiterated the Ministry’s readiness to help develop impactful messaging and to support educational outreach across the country. He also encouraged C-WINS to engage the National Assembly to gain legislative backing for the campaign.

“This shouldn’t be a one-time conversation. We must build a lasting, effective partnership,” he added.

“Preventive information is powerful—it can save lives,” the Minister concluded.

Earlier, Dr. Nihinlola Mabogunje, Project Lead of C-WINS, presented an overview of the urgent need to raise awareness ahead of the October rollout. She stressed the seriousness of measles, particularly among vulnerable children, pointing out that Nigeria represents almost 20% of global measles cases, with the Northeast shouldering over 60% of the national burden.

Addressing rubella, Dr. Mabogunje called it a silent but dangerous threat, especially to pregnant women.

Infections in early pregnancy can cause Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS), resulting in babies born with severe disabilities.

She assured the Minister of the Measles-Rubella vaccine’s proven safety and effectiveness, having been globally used for over five decades and credited with saving over 94 million lives. She also lauded NAFDAC’s rigorous approval process for ensuring its safe use in Nigeria.

Dr. Mabogunje called for a coordinated communication strategy led by the Ministry to combat misinformation and boost public trust.

“Achieving the 95% vaccination goal requires accurate, consistent, and trusted messaging across the platforms Nigerians use every day,” she said.

In response, the Minister directed his communications team to work closely with C-WINS in crafting culturally relevant campaign materials to be disseminated across both government and private media platforms nationwide.