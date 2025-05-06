The Federal Government has officially inaugurated a reform committee to begin a comprehensive overhaul of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

This is aimed at revitalising the scheme to better serve the country’s development priorities and youth expectations.

The inauguration, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, brought together stakeholders from across government, civil society, and the private sector.

Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, highlighted NYSC’s enduring role in promoting national unity and youth development since 1973,.

He however emphasised the urgent need for a revamp to address present-day challenges.

He identified key issues such as corps members’ safety, infrastructural gaps, and questions surrounding the scheme’s relevance in today’s socio-economic environment.

Olawande described the reform process as both necessary and timely, calling for bold and forward-thinking solutions.

The committee has been tasked with a thorough review of the NYSC’s current structure and performance.

Its mandate includes reviewing policy and legal frameworks, engaging with stakeholders nationwide, recommending institutional reforms, and proposing improved systems for funding and oversight.

A final report is expected within a stipulated period.

During the event, Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, proposed two new service initiatives: a Teachers’ Corps for NCE holders and a Medical Corps for healthcare professionals, both targeting rural deployment on a voluntary two-year basis.

These efforts aim to strengthen education and healthcare delivery while offering employment pathways.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, stressed the need for integrating technical and vocational skills training into formal education, ensuring young Nigerians are equipped for long-term impact in their communities.