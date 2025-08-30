The Federal Government says it is taking yet another step towards strengthening private sector resilience in curbing terrorism in the country. Coordinator of the national counter terrorism centre, Major General Adamu Laka says government efforts are tilting towards scaling up the non kinetic strateg...

The Federal Government says it is taking yet another step towards strengthening private sector resilience in curbing terrorism in the country.

Coordinator of the national counter terrorism centre, Major General Adamu Laka says government efforts are tilting towards scaling up the non kinetic strategies and the private sector’s participation is crucial.

This forum at the counter terrorism centre in the office of the national security adviser is typical of the Federal Government’s drive in curbing terrorism in the country.

Present are captains of industries whose roles are crucial to security.

The goal is to strengthen resilience in private sector participation in the whole-of- government and whole-of-society approach in tackling insecurity, a key component of the National Counter Terrorism Strategy 2016 which is being reviewed.

In achieving its objectives through this forum, the Counter Terrorism Centre seeks to:

Raise awareness on the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism and its relevance to business continuity.

Identify challenges businesses face due to violent extremism and co-create practical solutions.

Develop a framework for private sector collaboration in Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism.

And establish a lasting platform for dialogue between the National Counter Terrorism Centre and the private sector.

The reviewed National Counter Terrorism Strategy awaits final ratification and launch later this year.