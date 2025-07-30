The Minister of State Education, Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, has announced that the guidelines for accessing intervention funds from the Universal Basic Education...

The Minister of State Education, Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, has announced that the guidelines for accessing intervention funds from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) are currently being reviewed to make them more flexible for state governments.

She made this known on Wednesday during the ongoing government-citizen engagement organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation in Kaduna.

Dr. Ahmad further stated that, going forward, the disbursement of funds to state governments would be tied to performance metrics to ensure quality control and value for money.