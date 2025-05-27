In a bid to strengthen Nigeria’s grassroots economy, the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to building an agriculturally driven and inclusive economy.

In a significant move toward economic empowerment in Nigeria’s northern region, women from Borno and Zamfara states have united to form a cooperative society that prioritizes financial inclusion, agricultural development, and entrepreneurial support.

The initiative seeks to offer market women and farmers enhanced access to credit, training, and trade networks ultimately boosting their capacity to grow their businesses and contribute to national economic output.

According to stakeholders, market women play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s informal economy, especially in the north, where they make up a substantial share of smallholder farmers and traders.

With strong partnerships, active community involvement, and government backing, the women and farmers of Borno and Zamfara are leading the charge in transforming Nigeria’s economic future—one cooperative at a time.