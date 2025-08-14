The federal government has reaffirmed that there will be no tolerance for exam malpractice. Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, Education Minister, issued a statement on Thursday signed by Folasade Boriowo, Director Press and Public Relations. According to Dr. Alausa, the Federal Government has restat...

The federal government has reaffirmed that there will be no tolerance for exam malpractice.

Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, Education Minister, issued a statement on Thursday signed by Folasade Boriowo, Director Press and Public Relations.

According to Dr. Alausa, the Federal Government has restated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and educational quality, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy for examination malpractice.

He stated that WAEC’s 2025 results show 91.14% of students achieved five credits (with or without English and Mathematics), up from 73.79% in 2024.

However, those with five credits including English and Mathematics dropped to 62.96% from 72.12% last year.

Malpractice rates declined steadily from 16.29% in 2023 to 9.70% in 2025, credited to WAEC’s measures like question paper serialization in key subjects.

The Minister also announced that WAEC and NECO will adopt CBT for objective papers in 2025 and for all papers in 2026 to enhance efficiency and curb malpractice.

He urged parents, teachers, and communities to support students, uphold discipline, and foster an enabling learning environment to help every child succeed.