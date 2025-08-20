The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) fulfils its mandate with empathy, fairness, and strict adherence to the rule of law....

The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) fulfils its mandate with empathy, fairness, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

Speaking at the ongoing Ministry Retreat in Abuja, the Minister stressed that while NIHOTOUR is legally empowered to regulate, certify, and enforce standards across Nigeria’s tourism and hospitality industry, its approach will remain people-centred and responsive to stakeholder realities.

“Tourism is about people. Our work must reflect compassion and understanding. At the same time, empathy must never be mistaken for weakness. The law must be respected. Standards will be upheld firmly but always with fairness and a deep sense of responsibility to the industry and to our nation,” the Minister said.

In his remarks, the Director General of NIHOTOUR, Aare Dr. Abisoye Fagade, reiterated the Institute’s resolve to balance regulation with genuine partnership.

“Our duty is to uphold the law, but also to walk with people on their journey of growth. Every student, every professional, every operator, and every entrepreneur in this industry should feel that NIHOTOUR is not just a regulator but a partner in their success. We will enforce standards, yes, but we will do so with empathy so that nobody is left behind as we raise the bar for Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism,” Dr. Fagade stated.

The discussions, held under the framework of NIHOTOUR’s Mission 100 Agenda, focused on strengthening institutional performance, harmonising sectoral policies, and accelerating the professionalisation of Nigeria’s tourism workforce.

The Minister further urged stakeholders—including hospitality employers, students, small businesses, and international partners—to view NIHOTOUR as a trusted ally in raising service standards, creating jobs, and positioning Nigeria as a leading tourism destination in Africa