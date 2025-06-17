The federal government has reiterated its commitment to a free, responsible and vibrant press, recognising the media’s key role in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and national development.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris made the pledge in Abuja during the public presentation of Nigeria Media Renaissance – Perspectives on Online Publishing, an event organised by the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

Idris commended GOCOP for upholding ethical standards and innovation in digital media and assured journalists that the Tinubu administration was committed to strengthening media literacy, improving public communication and shaping a narrative that inspires unity and progress.

“The federal government is committed to a free, responsible and vibrant press that aligns with the enduring core values of journalism — truth, fairness and accountability. We want to work with the media to raise standards and promote media literacy,” Idris said.

He stressed that democracy was not an end in itself but a means to improve the lives of Nigerian citizens through education, health care, infrastructure and economic opportunity.

The Minister explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was delivering on this promise by shifting the country from consumption to production through policy reforms, social services and critical infrastructure.

Idris described the digital media as key players in shaping public opinion and holding leaders to account, adding that journalists must guard against misinformation and disinformation, which can undermine peace, stability and democratic governance.

He announced that the UNESCO Category 2 Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute would commence operations in Abuja by November 2025. The Minister called on GOCOP to embrace the opportunity and use its resources to combat misinformation and enhance responsible journalism.

Idris commended GOCOP’s publication for reflecting a renewal of values in the digital age — “It’s not just about doing new things; it’s about doing things better.”

Dignitaries at the event included former Information Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Presidential Adviser Mr Bayo Onanuga; President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Dr Ike Neliaku; Voice of Nigeria Director General Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace; News Agency of Nigeria Managing Director Mr Ali M. Ali; and MacArthur Foundation Africa Director Dr Kole Shettima.