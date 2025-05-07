The Federal Ministry of Education is pleased to announce the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) under the Federal Government’s Energizing Education Programme (EEP).

The event took place at the solar-powered mini-grid site of the University of Abuja, a beneficiary of this transformative initiative.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Honourable Minister of Education, Maruf Olatunji Alausa, emphasized that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the government remains fully committed to expanding human capital development through reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure in the education sector. One of the President’s top priorities is ensuring that all federal and state-owned tertiary institutions enjoy uninterrupted 24-hour electricity supply.

Dr. Alausa disclosed that the Federal Government is constructing mini-grid systems ranging from 1.1 to 12.5 megawatts across federal tertiary institutions. So far, 24 institutions have benefited from Phases I to III of the programme. In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry, through TETFund, will support the construction of an additional four to six independent mini-grids with capacities between 2 and 10 megawatts in selected universities across the country.

A second key event was the signing of a collaboration agreement between the REA and eight new universities under Phase IV of the EEP.

These include the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Federal University Wukari, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Federal University Dutse, University of Benin, and University of Ibadan. All Vice Chancellors were present, except for the University of Benin, which was ably represented.

Dr. Alausa reiterated that uninterrupted power supply will enhance student learning environments, improve staff productivity, support advanced research, and foster entrepreneurship within university communities—ultimately boosting the nation’s economic growth and GDP.

Accompanied the Minister of Education is the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Prof Suwaiba Said Ahmad.

In his goodwill message, Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu commended the Federal Government and REA for launching a practical and sustainable solution to the power challenges in tertiary institutions. He described the Energizing Education Programme as a cost-effective initiative that directly improves teaching, learning, and research, while enhancing institutional performance.

Also speaking, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Patricia Manko Lar, expressed deep appreciation to the Ministry and REA for what she described as a timely and impactful intervention. She noted that the project will address long-standing electricity issues, reduce operational costs, and significantly strengthen academic delivery.

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, highlighted that Phases I to III have provided over 100 megawatts of clean electricity to 24 federal universities and their teaching hospitals, positively impacting over 600,000 students and 50,000 staff. He further noted that Phase II included clean energy for two universities and two hospitals, while Phase III, covering eight more universities and one hospital, is nearing completion and will be commissioned soon.

The Federal Ministry of Education reaffirms its commitment to deepening this transformative agenda through continued collaboration with REA and institutional partners across the country and beyond.