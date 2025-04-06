The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has lamented indiscriminate dredging in Lagos State and called for the immediate closure of the waterway between Eko and Carter Bridges due to severe structural damage caused by dredging activities.

Umahi spoke in Lagos after inspecting the under-deck infrastructure of the bridges and the substructure of the pier caps of Carter and Eko bridges to check the structural integrity of major bridges in Lagos.

The minister expressed grave concerns over the structural integrity and substructure of the Eko Bridge, particularly the piers caps.

His inspection follows the reopening of the Independence Bridge on Victoria Island after it was initially closed for repairs causing massive Grdilock across Lagos Island last week.