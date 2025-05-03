The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has announced a five-year moratorium on the Bilateral Education Scholarship Programme in a landmark decision aimed at strengthening local education and supporting the aspirations of Nigerian students.

Following a comprehensive review of foreign academic offerings, Dr. Alausa revealed that all courses previously pursued through international scholarships are now available—and often better delivered—within Nigerian institutions.

“We’ve assessed every program Nigerian students travel abroad to study and found equivalent or superior options right here at home,” the Minister said. “This move ensures that we channel resources into enhancing local education while remaining fair and responsible with public funds.”

Clarifying the policy, Dr. Alausa noted that while the moratorium suspends government-funded bilateral scholarships, it does not restrict families from privately funding overseas education. He emphasized the need for equitable policies that support all Nigerians while addressing the high cost of sending students abroad.

The Federal Government, however, will continue to welcome fully funded scholarship offers from partner countries under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA). Such scholarships must cover all student expenses—tuition, accommodation, travel, living costs, health insurance, and a minimum $500 monthly stipend—without financial obligations to the Nigerian government.

Dr. Alausa also reassured Nigerians that other key scholarship schemes remain unaffected. These include the Nigerian Scholarship for students in public universities and polytechnics, the Education Bursary Awards for those studying Education, and the Presidential NYSC Ex-Corps Scholarship—all of which will continue without interruption.

He further highlighted the enhanced Nigerian Student Loan Program, which offers substantial financial support for students pursuing higher education locally.

Importantly, current beneficiaries of the Bilateral Education Scholarship Program will continue to receive full support until the successful completion of their studies.

“We are honouring our commitment to students currently abroad,” the Minister affirmed. “Our renewed focus is on empowering Nigerian students at home, ensuring no dream is delayed or denied.”