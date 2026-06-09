Speaking at the National TVET Conference 2026 in Lagos, the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, said the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leveraging the Renewed Hope Agenda to drive a shift towards a skills-based economy focused on productivity, industrial growth and job creation.

Alausa noted that with nearly five million young Nigerians entering the labour market annually, the need for industry-relevant skills has become increasingly urgent.

He said ongoing reforms under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative are strengthening the National Skills Qualification Framework, improving quality assurance and expanding competency-based training across the country.

According to the minister, more than 150,000 trainees are currently enrolled in over 1,600 accredited centres nationwide, supported by trained instructors and quality assurance personnel to ensure standardisation and employability.

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He added that the next phase of implementation would prioritise improved quality, stronger private sector collaboration and expanded linkages between training institutions and the labour market.

He identified emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, robotics, renewable energy, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing as critical to future job creation.

In recognition of his role in advancing TVET reforms, Alausa was honoured with the TVET Champion of the Year Award at the conference.

In remarks delivered on behalf of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, described TVET as a vital pathway to employment and innovation.

He highlighted the state’s investments in technical education and called for stronger collaboration between government, industry and development partners.

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Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding technical colleges and aligning training outcomes with labour market needs.

International partners, including representatives from Switzerland and Germany, commended Nigeria’s progress in TVET reforms, emphasising the importance of demand-driven skills development and industry participation.