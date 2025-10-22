The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has entered into a landmark tripartite partnership with the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (NATOMORAS) and House of Destiny Global Services Limited to empower Nigerian youth through sustainable transport ...

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development has entered into a landmark tripartite partnership with the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (NATOMORAS) and House of Destiny Global Services Limited to empower Nigerian youth through sustainable transport initiatives and clean energy solutions.

The collaboration, formally unveiled at a signing ceremony in Abuja, underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting youth empowerment, job creation, and environmental sustainability across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, described the partnership as a transformative intervention that aligns with the Ministry’s strategic vision to create meaningful economic opportunities for young Nigerians.

According to the Minister, “This initiative seeks to facilitate access to affordable electric tricycles and motorcycles for young operators, promote clean energy adoption, establish local assembly and maintenance hubs to boost employment and technical capacity, and provide training in electric vehicle technology, maintenance, battery management, and sustainable business practices.”

He commended House of Destiny Global Services Limited for its innovation and investment in the transport sector, as well as NATOMORAS for its extensive grassroots network and unwavering advocacy for transport operators nationwide.

The Minister noted that the partnership embodies a shared vision to equip youth with the skills, tools, and opportunities to build sustainable livelihoods while contributing to Nigeria’s transition toward a greener and more inclusive economy.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya, the Director of General Services, Mr. Wale Joseph, reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to innovation-driven youth empowerment.

He noted that the collaboration among the Ministry, House of Destiny, and NATOMORAS represents a bold step toward cleaner mobility, job creation, and increased productivity for young Nigerians.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of House of Destiny Global Services Limited, Dr. Israel Olajumoke, expressed confidence in the partnership’s potential to create lasting value for Nigerian youth.

He emphasised that the initiative will equip young people with the knowledge and skills to actively participate in the nation’s clean energy transition. Dr. Olajumoke further highlighted that beyond transportation, the project aims to boost local manufacturing, encourage technical innovation, and reduce unemployment through capacity-building and enterprise development in the mobility sector.

Also speaking, the representative of NATOMORAS, Madonna Corosi, expressed gratitude to the Ministry and House of Destiny for forging a partnership that directly benefits members of the association.

She conveyed appreciation on behalf of the National President, Alhaji Usman Buba Gwoza, assuring both partners of NATOMORAS’ full commitment to supporting the successful implementation of the initiative nationwide.